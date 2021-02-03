Left Menu

NEWSMAKER-From ECB to Rome, 'Super Mario' Draghi rides to Italy's rescue

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:56 IST
NEWSMAKER-From ECB to Rome, 'Super Mario' Draghi rides to Italy's rescue
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mario Draghi has never shirked a challenge, from salvaging the reputation of Italy's central bank to saving the euro. He is about to take on what may be an even tougher task.

Little over a year after leaving the presidency of the Frankfurt-based European Central Bank, Draghi, 73, was asked by Italy's head of state on Wednesday to resolve political chaos in Rome and form the country's 67th post-war government. For the man whose illustrious career has earned him the nickname "Super Mario", expectations could hardly be higher, with Italian financial markets rallying and the country's broadsheets posting banner headlines on "Draghi's Moment".

Moving from the hushed halls of Frankfurt's Eurotower to the mayhem of Rome's political arena, Draghi must switch from talking interest rates with fellow central bankers to negotiating cabinet posts with rabble-rousing politicians like Matteo Salvini, the head of Italy's hard-right League party. If he is successful, it will round out a remarkable career and could line him up to become Italy's next head of state in 2022.

Wolfgang Munchau, head of the EuroIntelligence think-tank, said it may be a "Mission Impossible" for Draghi to reinvent himself as a politician. "There are more ways for him to fail than to succeed," he warned. CRISIS MANAGER

Urbane, cosmopolitan and softly spoken, Draghi has never made a drama out of a crisis. He was a lynchpin of the Italian Treasury in the turbulent early 1990s when Italy was forced out of the European exchange rate mechanism, devalued its currency and faced the risk it would be unable to join the European monetary union.

This was when the media came up with the "Super Mario" tag due to his frenetic activity as Treasury director general, from organising privatisations to helping draft the Maastricht Treaty that set the ground rules of the euro project. After leaving Italy to become vice-president of Goldman Sachs in London from 2002-5, Draghi's reputation as a crisis manager was burnished when he was called back to Rome to revive the fortunes of Italy's central bank, whose governor Antonio Fazio had been forced out by a corruption scandal.

At the Bank of Italy Draghi's international standing and open, outward-looking approach were refreshing after Fazio's parochialism and closed management style, and paved the way for his ascent to the presidency of the ECB from 2011 to 2019. In 2012, after his famous pledge to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro at the height of the currency bloc's sovereign debt crisis, Draghi became the darling of financial markets and one of Europe's most recognised and powerful figures.

"DARK EPISODE" While on the surface Draghi's career may seem a long triumphal march, he has plenty of critics who point to stumbles and failings along the way.

As ECB president Draghi was a signatory to a letter to the Italian government in 2011 demanding tough austerity policies that many blame for the country's deep recession and rising debt in subsequent years. In a similar vein, when Draghi cut off emergency liquidity to Greece's banks during the country's debt crisis in 2015 it was seen by some as a political move to force Athens to comply with EU demands, outside the proper role of a central bank.

"That unnecessary decision was the tipping point that made the capitulation of the Greek government inevitable," said Francesco Saraceno, economics professor at Rome's Luiss University, calling it "a dark episode of the European crisis". As Bank of Italy chief, Draghi's performance as supervisor of Italy's banking system was questioned during the collapse of the world's oldest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

He approved Monte Paschi's purchase of rival lender Antonveneta at an inflated price which contributed to its financial meltdown, and he was responsible for its oversight while the bank took out derivative contracts which undermined its accounts and led to criminal convictions. If he becomes prime minister, Draghi will find himself trying to tackle Monte Paschi's ongoing woes once and for all.

Even his role in Italy's privatisation drive of the 1990s has been criticised, as some firms that were sold off either performed badly or became private monopolies with huge profits for their new owners. Rome is now trying to take back control of one of these, toll road operator Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI), following the deadly collapse in 2018 of a bridge it managed in Genoa.

"ASPI was a privatisation that didn't go well," said outgoing Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri. (Additional reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Committee to inquire into allegations of financial irregularities by Dibrugarh Univ VC

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhihas constituted a fact-finding committee to inquire intoallegations of financial irregularities by the DibrugarhUniversity Vice-Chancellor Prof Ranjit Tamuli.The Governor as the Chancellor of the University onth...

Exporters air concern over 'inadequate' budget allocation to

Exporters on Wednesday expressedserious concern over the grossly inadequate budgetallocation to the tax refund scheme RoDTEP and disallowingIntegrated Goods and Services Tax IGST refunds, claimingthat these might adversely affect overall ex...

Maha: Power company employee caught taking bribe in Aurangabad

An employee of a powerdistribution company was caught while allegedly accepting abribe of Rs 2,000 for replacing a faulty electricity meter inMaharashtras Aurangabad city, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said on Wednesday.Pa...

Seized guns destined for Colombia rebels in Venezuela -sources

Eleven semi-automatic rifles and 12 magazines of ammunition seized in two Colombian police raids last month were destined for leftist National Liberation Army ELN guerrillas in Venezuela, a high-ranking police source said on Wednesday. Colo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021