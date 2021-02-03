Left Menu

Cong releases list of contestants for Ahmedabad civic polls

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:01 IST
The Congress in Gujarat hasreleased the second list of 38 candidates for ten wards of theAhmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) which will go to pollsalong with other local bodies later this month.

With the latest list, the Congress has declared thenames of 180 candidates for various wards in the poll-boundsix municipal corporations.

The list, which was released on Tuesday night,mentions the names of the contestants for Gota, Chandlodia,Ranip, Nava Wadaj, Ghatlodia, Thaltej, Naranpura, Naroda,Navrangpura, and Vasna wards- all under the AMC.

On February 1, the Congress declared candidates forsome wards in the municipal corporations of Surat, Vadodara,Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Bhavnagar.

Elections to six municipal corporations will be heldon February 21 and results will be declared on February 28.

For other local bodies, polling is scheduled on February 28,and counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

