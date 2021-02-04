WBJEE to be held on July 11

The West Bengal Joint EntranceExamination (WBJEE) will be held on July 11 this year.

The announcement was made by the West Bengal JointEntrance Examinations Board in a statement on Thursday.

The exam board will conduct the common entranceexamination for the Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy andArchitecture courses.

Last year, the WBJEE was held on February 2 and theresults were declared in August.

