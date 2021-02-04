WBJEE to be held on July 11

WBJEE to be held on July 11PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:47 IST
The West Bengal Joint EntranceExamination (WBJEE) will be held on July 11 this year.
The announcement was made by the West Bengal JointEntrance Examinations Board in a statement on Thursday.
The exam board will conduct the common entranceexamination for the Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy andArchitecture courses.
Last year, the WBJEE was held on February 2 and theresults were declared in August.
