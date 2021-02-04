Left Menu

WBJEE to be held on July 11
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal Joint EntranceExamination (WBJEE) will be held on July 11 this year.

The announcement was made by the West Bengal JointEntrance Examinations Board in a statement on Thursday.

The exam board will conduct the common entranceexamination for the Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy andArchitecture courses.

Last year, the WBJEE was held on February 2 and theresults were declared in August.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

