RGU has to play pivotal role in improving quality of education: Khandu

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU)has to play a pivotal role to improve the quality of educationin Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said onThursday.

The chief minister said this while addressing the 38thfoundation day celebration of the central university, nearhere.

Khandu said RGU's role is important not only inacademics but also in social transformation. He assured allpossible support for infrastructure development and said thatmany RGU products are serving in various capacities in thestate.

He exhorted the students to study well and translatetheir knowledge to benefit their respective rural areas.

The RGU has come a long way, said Governor Brig (Retd)B D Mishra, in his presidential address.

The governor is the chief rector of the university.

Mishra advised the students to toe the principle ofeducation which is meant for earning knowledge and not forcertificate. He earlier laid foundation stone of RGU rostrumand sports arena viewing gallery.

NEHU Vice-chancellor Prof S K Srivastava, in hisfoundation day address, advocated incorporating out of boxideas into varsity curriculum to ensure social justice andequity while marching in tune with country's pressing needsfor higher education at least for next 50 years.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Khushwaha, in hisaddress enlisted the numerous achievements of the universityin the last 37 years.

