Nishikant Dubey demands President's rule in Jharkhand

Nishikant Dubey demands President's rule in JharkhandPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:27 IST
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday demanded imposition of President's rule in Jharkhand saying that the state has seen 4,000 rape cases in the past one year and women and children are not safe.
''In last one year, there have been 4,000 rape cases in Jharkhand and after that there have been murder. Naxalite activity and conversions are also happening,'' he said in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour. The MP from Jharkhand also made certain allegations against the chief minister of the state.
Manoj Tiwari (BJP) raised the issue of education system in Delhi and demanded setting up of a Navodaya Vidyalaya in North-East Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
