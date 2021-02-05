Left Menu

As part of its phased reopening, Delhi University will allow research scholars and faculty members to use the central library and its reading rooms.In a notification issued on Thursday, the university announced that the library will be reopened to research scholars and teachers with immediate effect while maintaining UGC and Delhi University Library System DULS specific guidelines.Library facilities under DULS will be made operational in phases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:07 IST
Delhi University reopens central library for research scholars, faculty members
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a notification issued on Thursday, the university announced that the library will be reopened to research scholars and teachers with immediate effect while maintaining UGC and Delhi University Library System (DULS) specific guidelines.

''Library facilities under DULS will be made operational in phases. In first phase only bona-fide faculty members, Ph.D/M.Phil scholars will be allowed to use library reading room facilities. The reading room facilities would be limited to 10 AM to 4 PM during the week days i.e. Monday to Friday,'' the notification read.

All the reading rooms on research floor and three rooms on the ground floor will be available for visitors. However, they will have to take permission through an email to the librarian before visiting the library.

The library will also allow its members to borrow and return books and no ''late return fine'' would be charged for the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it advised the staff handling books to wear gloves, visitors have also been instructed to carry gloves and hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing. ''The user/staff who does not adhere to the guidelines would face disciplinary action like cancellation of membership etc,'' it said.

Delhi University had announced reopening its campus and colleges from February 1 for final-year students who require access to facilities for practical purposes.

Schools, colleges and universities across the country were closed in March last year in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

