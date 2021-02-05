Doctors in Kerala observe fast protesting anomalies in pay revision

A section of government medicalcollege doctors in Kerala on Friday staged a one-day relayhunger strike demanding that government rectify'anomalies' inthe pay revision of medical college lecturers.

The protest was led by the Kerala Government MedicalCollege Teachers Association (KGMCTA)and the KeralaGovernment Postgraduate Medical Teachers Association(KGPMTA).

''Medical teachers are fighting for theirprofessions dignity.The doctors have been at the forefront offighting the COVID-19 pandemic.'' ''As responsible healthcare professionals, we arestaging theprotest without causing inconvenience to thepublic. Our demand is that government provide arrears fromJanuary 1, 2016,'' Dr Unmesh, Ernakulam unit president ofKGMCTA told reporters.

KGMCTA claimed that the government hadnt given anyassurance on providing arrears while implementing the payrevision.

The pay revision, which was due in 2016, was doneonly in 2020 and the government had assured that it will havea retrospective effect from January 1, 2016, it said.

But, it has not given any commitment on arrears, theKGMCTA said in a release.

The anomalies in pay structure of entry cadredoctors resulted in a shortfall of around Rs 15,000 for thosewho joined service after 2016, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)