Left Menu

Doctors in Kerala observe fast protesting anomalies in pay revision

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:04 IST
Doctors in Kerala observe fast protesting anomalies in pay revision
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A section of government medicalcollege doctors in Kerala on Friday staged a one-day relayhunger strike demanding that government rectify'anomalies' inthe pay revision of medical college lecturers.

The protest was led by the Kerala Government MedicalCollege Teachers Association (KGMCTA)and the KeralaGovernment Postgraduate Medical Teachers Association(KGPMTA).

''Medical teachers are fighting for theirprofessions dignity.The doctors have been at the forefront offighting the COVID-19 pandemic.'' ''As responsible healthcare professionals, we arestaging theprotest without causing inconvenience to thepublic. Our demand is that government provide arrears fromJanuary 1, 2016,'' Dr Unmesh, Ernakulam unit president ofKGMCTA told reporters.

KGMCTA claimed that the government hadnt given anyassurance on providing arrears while implementing the payrevision.

The pay revision, which was due in 2016, was doneonly in 2020 and the government had assured that it will havea retrospective effect from January 1, 2016, it said.

But, it has not given any commitment on arrears, theKGMCTA said in a release.

The anomalies in pay structure of entry cadredoctors resulted in a shortfall of around Rs 15,000 for thosewho joined service after 2016, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer Q3 net profit up 1.56 pc at Rs 141 cr

Drug firm Pfizer on Friday reported a 1.56 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 141.24 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 139.06 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal...

Cricket-Root celebrates milestone with century as England punish India

Englands Joe Root celebrated his 100th test with an unbeaten 128 against India as he and opener Dom Sibley put the tourists in a commanding position in the opening match on Friday.The England captain had demanded a big first-innings total f...

More at risk of losing homes as climate change outpaces response, Fiji warns

Governments have made progress on understanding how people are forced from their homes by climate stresses and on preventing some of the worst impacts - but there is still far to go before communities are properly protected, top officials s...

Delhi govt floats tender to set up 100 EV charging stations

The Delhi government on Friday floated a tender to set up 100 charging stations for electric vehicles across the city.The tender, which is largest in the country for setting up charging stations, has been floated by Delhi Transco Limited DT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021