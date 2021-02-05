NCC cadets brand ambassadors of unity, discipline, culture: J-K LG

NCC cadets brand ambassadors of unity, discipline, culture: J-K LGPTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:20 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said more youth should join the National Cadet Corps and said the cadets are brand ambassadors of unity, discipline, culture and heritage.
He was speaking after interacting with Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh contingent of NCC cadets who participated in the Republic Day parade in Delhi.
The Lt Governor congratulated the cadets who got an opportunity to represent the UTs of J-K and Ladakh at the national event.
He called upon the youth of J-K to join organisations like the NCC, which inculcates discipline and the spirit of amity and harmony.
He stressed upon the need to step up the efforts on the part of the NCC Directorate of J-K and Ladakh and the education departments to engage more youth in NCC activities, with a special focus on rural areas, a statement issued here said.
Many cadets shared their experiences during Republic Day camp in Delhi with the Lt Governor, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
