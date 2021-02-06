Left Menu

Former TPG Capital exec to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

Singer pleaded guilty in March 2019 to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the admission of students to colleges as fake athletic recruits. Prosecutors said that McGlashan, 57, had agreed to plead guilty to paying Singer $50,000 to bribe a corrupt test administrator to allow an associate to proctor his son's ACT exam and secretly correct his answers.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 05:00 IST
Former TPG Capital exec to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

A former senior executive at private equity firm TPG Capital has agreed to plead guilty to having participated in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme by paying $50,000 to rig his son's college entrance exam results. Bill McGlashan, the former managing partner of TPG Growth and co-founder of The Rise Fund, agreed to a three-month prison sentence and $250,000 fine in exchange for admitting to a wire fraud charge, federal prosecutors in Boston said on Friday.

A plea hearing has yet to be scheduled. An attorney for McGlashan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. McGlashan is one of 57 people charged in the U.S. college admissions scandal, in which prosecutors said parents conspired with California college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer to secure their children's college admissions fraudulently.

The parents include "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, who received a 14-day prison sentence, and "Full House" star Lori Loughlin, who was sentenced to two months in prison. Singer pleaded guilty in March 2019 to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the admission of students to colleges as fake athletic recruits.

Prosecutors said that McGlashan, 57, had agreed to plead guilty to paying Singer $50,000 to bribe a corrupt test administrator to allow an associate to proctor his son's ACT exam and secretly correct his answers. Prosecutors had also originally charged McGlashan in March 2019 with conspiring to pay $250,000 in order to bribe a University of Southern California official and have his son admitted to the school as a fake football recruit.

He had denied those allegations. His decision to plead guilty to the exam-related offense will make him the 30th parent to plead guilty in the case. (Editing by Diane Craft and Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US engaged in strategic competition with China: WH

The Biden Administration sees the US as engaged in a strategic competition with China and technology is a central domain of it, the White House has said.This administration sees the United States as engaged in strategic competition with Chi...

Australian Open concerns ease as Victoria records no new COVID-19 cases

Australias second-most populous state of Victoria reported no local coronavirus cases on Saturday for the second straight day, boding well for the Australian Open tennis tournament due to start in Melbourne on Monday.More than 500 staff and...

BRIEF-ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Sign Yellowstone Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan To Deal For Multiple Series

ViacomCBS Inc VIACOMCBS AND MTV ENTERTAINMENT GROUP SIGN YELLOWSTONE CO-CREATOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN TO DEAL FOR MULTIPLE SERIES SHERIDAN WILL CREATE EXCLUSIVE MULTI-PLATFORM CONTENT WITH MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS AND 101 STUDIOS UNDER MULTI-YEA...

Jennifer Lawrence reported hurt by flying glass on movie set

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and the Boston Globe reported on Friday. Glass from a controlled explosion on the set of Dont Look Up cut Lawre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021