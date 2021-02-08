Schools in Nagaland reopen for students of Class 6 to 12

Schools in Nagaland which wereclosed since March last year due to COVID-19 pandemic reopenedon Monday for students of Class 6 to 12, an official said.

Principal Director of School Education Shanavas C saidboth government and private schools have to follow theStandard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government toensure the safety of teachers, students and employees.

Shanavas said in government schools COVID-19 kitshave been provided to students.

The principal director of school education said that''people have welcomed the reopening of schools for students ofclass 6 and above.'' As per the SOP school authorities have preparedalternate day routine for classes as per the enrolment in eachclass and the infrastructure facilities available.

Desk and benches for students have been arranged tomaintain physical distancing besides providing facilities forregular hand wash.

The principal director of school education said thatthe present arrangement would continue for about a month andonly after being confident that the schools are ensuring allSOPs and also there are no COVID-19 cases detected in schoolsthe department would take a call on resumption of classes forstudents of class 5 and below.

The Principal Secretary (Home) Department AbhijitSinha had on February 1 issued the Standard OperatingProcedure (SOP) for re-opening of schools for students ofclasses 6 to 12 in the state from February 8.

The SOP while stressing on the safety of the students,teachers and all others concerned maintained that the genericpreventive measures, including simple public health actions toreduce the risk of COVID-19 need to be observed by allteachers, employees and students.

Meanwhile, schools are continuing with the onlinemodule of classes for students of class 5 and below.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)