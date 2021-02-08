Left Menu

CTA president polls: Results of preliminary round announced

The results of the preliminary round of the polls to the post of the president of the Central Tibetan Administration and members to their parliament were declared here on Monday.According to the Chief Election Commissioner of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Wangdu Tsering, former chairman of Tibetan Parliament Pempa Tsering secured the maximum 24,488 votes in the preliminary round, followed by Aukatsang Kelsang Dorjee, who got 14,544 votes.

CTA president polls: Results of preliminary round announced

The results of the preliminary round of the polls to the post of the president of the Central Tibetan Administration and members to their parliament were declared here on Monday.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Wangdu Tsering, former chairman of Tibetan Parliament Pempa Tsering secured the maximum 24,488 votes in the preliminary round, followed by Aukatsang Kelsang Dorjee, who got 14,544 votes. The third position was retained by Gayri Dolma, who secured 13,363 in the initial round. She was followed by Dhondup Ngodup on the fourth position with 10,200 votes. On March 21, the election commission will officially announce the top two candidates for the final phase of elections to be held on April 11. There are around 1.3 lakh Tibetans in India and across the globe. The Tibetan government-in-exile will elect its head on May 14. The first directly elected president of the CTA was Lobsang Tenzin, who was elected on August 20, 2001. Before 2011, the post of the president was subordinate to the Dalai Lama, who presided over the government-in-exile since its founding.

