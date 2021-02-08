Left Menu

DRDO signs MoU with IISc to establish centre for excellence for advanced research

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:38 IST
DRDO signs MoU with IISc to establish centre for excellence for advanced research

The DRDO Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to establish a centre of excellence to promote advanced research, the Defence Ministry said. The JTAP-Centre for Excellence would be located on the IISc premises at Bengaluru and it would expand the scope and objective of existing joint advanced technology program (JTAP) between the two institutions, the ministry's statement noted.

''The JATP-CoE located in the campus of IISc, Bengaluru will enable directed basic and applied research and engage with premier research institutes through multi-disciplinary and multi-institutional collaboration,'' the statement said.

As per the MoU, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will support JATP in equipping it with advanced and unique research facilities, It said.

''The DRDO scientists and engineers will work with the academic research faculty and scholars in advanced areas namely aerospace systems and materials, high temperature materials, artificial intelligence and robotics, quantum technologies etc,'' it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN experts disturbed by deluge of criminal cases against Thai monarchy critics

Bangkok Thailand, February 8 ANISputnik A panel of UN human rights experts said on Monday they were alarmed by the increasingly severe use of an archaic law punishing insults to Thailands royal family. We are profoundly disturbed by the rep...

Babar urges Pakistan to aim high after series win vs South Africa

With a 2-0 series win over South Africa, Pakistan rose to No. 5 in the Test rankings for the first time since 2017.Babar Azam believes the team should be looking higher.Getting into the top five is promising, the Pakistan captain said after...

Former S African minister cleared of charges for granting citizenship to Gupta family

A former South African minister was on Monday cleared of multiple allegations that he abused his power while granting early naturalisation to members of the controversial Indian-origin Gupta family.Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found ...

Moody's upgrades power sector outlook to stable on generation uptick

Rating agency Moodys on Monday upgraded the outlook on the power sector to stable from negative, citing the fifth consecutive month of generation growth in January.The Central Electricity Authority last week reported a 3.1 per cent year-on-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021