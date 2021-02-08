DRDO signs MoU with IISc to establish centre for excellence for advanced research

The DRDO Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to establish a centre of excellence to promote advanced research, the Defence Ministry said. The JTAP-Centre for Excellence would be located on the IISc premises at Bengaluru and it would expand the scope and objective of existing joint advanced technology program (JTAP) between the two institutions, the ministry's statement noted.

''The JATP-CoE located in the campus of IISc, Bengaluru will enable directed basic and applied research and engage with premier research institutes through multi-disciplinary and multi-institutional collaboration,'' the statement said.

As per the MoU, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will support JATP in equipping it with advanced and unique research facilities, It said.

''The DRDO scientists and engineers will work with the academic research faculty and scholars in advanced areas namely aerospace systems and materials, high temperature materials, artificial intelligence and robotics, quantum technologies etc,'' it stated.

