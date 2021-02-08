Andhra-Odisha border dispute can be resolved through discussion : AP Leg Council chairman

With the border disputebetween Odisha and Andhra Pradesh aggravated by the southernstate's decision to hold rural polls in some of the villagesin the area, the AP Legislative Council chairman Monday saidthe issue could be resolved through discussion between the twogovernments.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council ChairmanMohammed Ahmed Shariff was here along with a team to hold ameeting with the Odisha government on language-based educationin bordering villages of Rayagada, Gajapati, Malkangiri,Nabarangpur, Ganjam and Koraput districts.

In Hindustan any dispute between two states can beamicably settled through discussion. I will apprise the AndhraPradesh chief minister on the concern expressed by the Odishagovernment, Shariff told reporters.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash,who attended the meeting, said Though the border dispute wasnot in the meeting's agenda I apprised the visitors on AndhraPradesh governments attempt to hold rural polls in villagesin Odisha's jurisdiction.

Dash spoke to the Andhra delegation about thejurisdiction dispute at Kotia panchayat under Pottangi blockin tribal Koraput district.

Claiming that the people in the Kotia region are luredwith different offers by the AP government to take part inpanchayat polls of that state, Dash said he personallyappealed to that state through the delegation to sort out theissue.

It was discussed in the meeting that around 80 lakhTelugu-speaking reside in the bordering Odisha districts andthough teacher training centres has been set up in thesedistricts, language teachers could not be appointed due totechnical snag, an official said.

Similarly many Odias live in Srikakulam andVizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. Around 4,000 Odiya childrenstudying in Andhra Pradesh, where they face similar situationsin schools. There are a total 230 Odia schools in AndhraPradesh where 130 Odia teachers are yet to be appointed, themeeting was informed.

Sharriff assured Dash that the Andhra government willtake care of Odia students in their State.

Meanwhile, Odisha BJP vice-president Balabhadra Majhiblamed the Odisha government for the people in Kotia grampanchayat being allegedly in favour of Andhra Pradesh.

''The Kotia area people support Andhra Pradesh becausethey get facilities from that government,'' Majhi sai.

He claimed that the Odisha government is not evenaware that Andhra Pradesh has already accorded panchayatstatus to three villages in Kotia area and is all set toconduct elections on February 13 and 17 by changing theirnames.

Recently, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hadinaugurated projects of Rs 13 crore and laid the foundationstone for projects being built at a cost of Rs five crore inKotia gram panchayat.

