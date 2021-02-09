Chicago's return to classrooms takes step forward, as Philadelphia turns to mediator

Chicago's teachers union on Monday was reviewing a compromise plan on COVID-19 safety proposed by the district that could allow in-person classes to resume this week, as Philadelphia agreed to let a mediator decide when school buildings could safely reopen. The Chicago Teachers Union's leadership is expected to decide on Monday night whether to send the plan to its 28,000 rank and file members for a vote on Tuesday.

If approved, the plan would avert either a threatened lockout by the third-largest U.S. school district or a strike by teachers, who have demanded stronger protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in classrooms. The deal would allow for 67,000 students to gradually return to school buildings over the next month.

Across the United States, pressure to reopen or expand in-person learning has been building, with the negative impacts of remote learning on education and family life becoming more apparent. But the debate over how and when to safely reopen has become heated in many districts. "We'll get there," American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten wrote on Twitter on Monday, referring to a full return to the classroom nationwide. "But we need the resources, the plan and roadmap, and the basic safety precautions we've been asking for since April."

The push coincides with a nationwide decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations as a post-holiday surge in cases waned in recent days. About 81,000 patients entered hospitals on Sunday, the lowest daily number since Nov. 20, according to a Reuters tally, even as the case count crossed the 27 million mark and the death toll neared 464,000. https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/united-states/ In Philadelphia, the district backed down on its order that some 2,000 teachers return to the classroom on Monday to prepare for students coming back on Feb. 22. Instead of disciplining teachers who failed to show up, the district said it would allow an arbitrator to decide when classrooms could safely reopen.

Teachers say the school district needs to do more to improve ventilation systems and safety conditions in schools and make teacher vaccinations a priority. In response, Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday unveiled a plan to inoculate educators, starting at the end of February. In Los Angeles, which has yet to return to any in-person instruction, Superintendent Austin Beutner on Monday announced a three-point plan to start getting 250,000 students back into classrooms in the nation's second-largest district.

The plan called for implementing health protocols at schools and vaccinating 25,000 teachers and other staff. U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday described school closures and their negative impact on families as a national emergency. During a Super Bowl interview on CBS, Biden said it was time for schools to reopen if they can do it safely, with fewer people in classrooms and proper ventilation.

Leading health organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said there is little evidence that schools contribute to the spread of the virus. In Michigan, more than 350 physicians and psychologists urged the resumption of in-person classes in Ann Arbor by March 1.

Dr. Kim Monroe, a pediatrician who helped organize the Michigan effort, told radio station WEMU, "We are seeing so much mental illness in children due to the virtual schooling." In New York City, in-person classes in the nation's largest public school system will resume for middle-school students on Feb. 25. About half of the 471 middle schools will offer five-day-a-week classroom learning with the remainder working toward that goal, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press briefing.

"If we're in an environment where the city is overwhelmingly vaccinated, we're able to bring school back as it was," De Blasio said.

