PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:15 IST
Patnaik wishes Dutee on nomination for BBC Indian Sportswoman award
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday congratulated ace sprinter Dutee Chand on hernomination for the prestigious BBC Indian Sportswoman of theYear award.

Taking to twitter, Patnaik said: ''Congratulations#Odishas ace sprinter @DuteeChand on being nominated for BBCIndian Sportswomen of the year. Wish her the very best andwish her to keep inspiring.'' Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) presidentNiranjan Patnaik also congratulated Dutee.

''Heartiest Congratulations to @DuteeChand for beingnominated for the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the year 2021award. Odisha is proud of this amazing feat. You are aninspiration for every Odia girl,'' the Congress leader said ina twitter post.

Twenty-five-old Dutee Chand is one of South Asia'sfastest sprinter and a national 100 m champion. She hails froma humble background to become one of the most promisingsportswomen of the country.

The other contenders for the award this year areshooter Manu Bhaker, chess player Koneru Humpy, wrestlerVinesh Phogat and Indian women hockey team captain Rani.

The winner of the award will be selected throughvoting. Voting is open until February 24 and the winner willbe announced on March 8 at a virtual ceremony in Delhi and on the BBC Sport website.

Indian badminton star and Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu had won the inaugural edition of the award in 2020.

