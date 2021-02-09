Delhi Assembly panel seeks details of grants given to NGOs in nine constituencies

A standing committee of the Delhi Assembly has sought details of grants given to NGOs in nine constituencies of the national capital in the last three years.

According to an official communication sent to all institutions and district offices under the Social Justice and Welfare department, the panel has also sought details of recreation centres for senior citizens in the nine constituencies, namely, Palam, Rajouri Garden, Vikaspuri, Sultanpur Majra, Uttam Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Nangloi Jat, Tughlakabad and RK Puram.

''Neeraj Aggarwal, Deputy Secretary (Question/Committee), Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Delhi has sought information regarding various points, including details of recreation centres of senior citizens in respect of the following constituencies members of the committee: Palam, Rajouri Garden, Vikaspuri, Sultanpur Majra, Uttam Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Nangloi Jat, Tughlakabad and RK Puram," Saroj Rawat, Deputy Director, Research Training and Evaluation (RTE) said in the letter.

''Details of the grants given to the NGOs in the last three years in respect of the said constituencies, data of financial assistance schemes of Social Welfare Department for last three years in the constituencies, and copies of all schemes pertaining to the department containing all relevant details, have also been sought," he said.

