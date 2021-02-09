Man gets death penalty for raping,murdering 5-year-old girl

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (PTI): A court here on Tuesdayawardeddeathpenalty to a 23-year-old man for raping andmurdering a five-year-old girl in December 2017.

Judge B Suresh Babu of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge(MSJ)Court found Dinesh Kumar Dharne, a labourer, guiltyunder relevant sections of the Protection of Children fromSexual Offences Act (POCSOAct), IPC section 302 (murder) andother provisions, police said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000, a releasefrom Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

According to the prosecution, on December 12, 2017he lured the girl from a shop on the guise of providingchocolate.She was taken to nearby bushes where he raped herand murdered her by hitting her head with a boulder.

When he returned to the labour camp the girl's motherasked him about her daughter. But,he replied that he haddropped her at the camp some time ago and she might be playingsomewhere.

The girl's family members (native of Odisha State)were working as labourers and used to stay at a labour camp inNarsingi Police Station limits here.

The woman later filed a complaint with police againstthe man.

The accused, a native of Madhya Pradesh, wassubsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said after committing the offence, he joinedthe crowd at the labour camp and acted as a spectator when theparents were searching for their daughter.

Police raided his room and on interrogation, heconfessed to having committed the offence, the release said.

Key witnesses were examined and charge sheet was filedand steps were taken to conduct a speedy trial.

However,the accused absconded after obtaining bailand went into hiding in Madhya Pradeshand the trial wasinterrupted for a brief period.

Special Teams were formed to trace him and he wasarrested. The Court directed authorities to keep the accusedin judicial custody till trial was completed.

The Telangana Police till now has successfully gotseven death penalties awarded by courts pertaining todifferent cases of rape and murder of girls and a womanbesides murder of nine people in Warangal district, therelease added.

