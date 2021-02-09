Left Menu

ICAI launches international curriculum for accountancy aspirants abroad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:15 IST
ICAI launches international curriculum for accountancy aspirants abroad

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which conducts the CA exams in the country, has launched an international curriculum for accountancy aspirants abroad.

''The International Affair Policy and International Curriculum launched by ICAI is a step in the right direction to enhance ICAI's global presence and recognition. The International Affair Policy of ICAI aims to develop Indian CAs as a truly global brand at international level. It envisions positioning ICAI as a highly valued accountancy body globally and enhancing global visibility, increasing global mobility and contributing to the development of Indian economy as a whole,'' said V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs.

''I am confident that it will prove to be another historic milestone in the journey of accountancy profession, not only in India but also in other foreign countries,'' he added.

According to officials at ICAI, the international curriculum is in line with the stated intent, being designed in such a manner to attract students from across developing nations in the initial stages of economic development, who in turn will contribute to the economic growth of their countries. ''Through its International Curriculum, ICAI seeks to achieve the government’s objective of internationalisation of higher education as enshrined in the National Education Policy as also to partner the government's efforts in facilitating and supporting the economic growth of developing nations by imparting professional accountancy education to students of such countries which do not have a national professional accountancy organisation of their own,'' said Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI. Ashok Haldia, Convener, Group to formulate Foreign Policy of ICAI opined that, ''in the current fintech era where physical boundaries have diminished and finance and technology have merged, the International Affairs Policy document is of paramount importance to position Indian Chartered Accountants as strategic business leaders for global economy''. The existing structure of the CA curriculum with three levels of examination would be retained in the International Curriculum. Education would continue to be imparted through distance learning by providing study materials and other educational inputs. In addition, greater emphasis would be laid on e-learning modes, like e-books, e-lectures, e-journal and virtual coaching classes to bridge the distance learning gap.

Information Technology Training (ITT) and Management and Communication Skills (MCS) would also be imparted online. The three year concurrent practical and industrial training would be mandatory in the international curriculum as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HRS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm TOP STORIES DEL26 UKD-2NDLD FLOOD Ukhand disaster Toll rises to 31, race against time to rescue those trapped in tunnel DehradunJoshimath The death toll from the Uttarakhand glacier disaster rose to 31 ...

Trying to prepare scoping paper to quickly start FTA review with Japan, ASEAN: Goyal

The Commerce and Industry Ministry is trying to prepare a roadmap and a scoping paper to quickly start review of respective free trade agreements with Japan and ASEAN, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.The Commerce and Industry Mi...

Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority inks pact with IGNOU

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority IEPFA and Indira Gandhi National Open University IGNOU on Tuesday signed a preliminary pact for collaboration towards utilising tele-lecturing facility for investor awareness programmes t...

Tripura Cong to recruit 2,000 vounteers for social media cell

The Tripura unit of Congress onTuesday said it will recruit at least 2,000 volunteers for thesocial media cell with the objective to give voice to theunheard.We have noticed many of the events, mainly in therural areas, are not covered by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021