Delhi Police arrests 5 more for violence during R-Day tractor parade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has arrested five more people in connection with the violence that took place on Republic Day at Burari, officials said.

Surjeet alias Deepu (26), Satveer Singh alias Sachin (32), Sandeep Singh (30), Devender Singh (35) and Ravi Kumar (24) were arrested, they said.

According to police, three of them were from Nehru Vihar and two from Rohini.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who was ''a prominent player'' behind the violence at the Red Fort, was arrested by police on Monday night.

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

