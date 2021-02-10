Left Menu

Nursery admissions in Delhi to begin from February 18

Nursery admissions in Delhi will begin from February 18, the Directorate of Education DoE announced on Wednesday.The application process will begin on February 18 and the first list is expected on March 20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nursery admissions in Delhi will begin from February 18, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Wednesday.

"The application process will begin on February 18 and the first list is expected on March 20. The entire process will conclude on March 31," Yogesh Pal Singh, Assistant Director of Education, said.

Usually, nursery admissions in around 1,700 schools in the national capital begin in the last week of November. The DoE releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out in December. However, there has been no development on it in 2020.

Delhi government officials had in December said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed for nine months due to COVID-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available. A whole year of online learning for small children seems unviable, they had said. But school principals had opposed this idea.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month had ruled out scrapping nursery admissions.

