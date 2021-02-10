Left Menu

3.15 lakh or 65.90% prison inmates from SC, ST, OBC categories: Govt data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:32 IST
3.15 lakh or 65.90% prison inmates from SC, ST, OBC categories: Govt data

Of the total 4,78,600 prison inmates in the country, 3,15,409 or 65.90 per cent belong to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Class categories, according to government data presented in Parliament on Wednesday.

The prison statistics presented by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy were based on a compilation of data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) updated till December 31, 2019.

Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain had sought to know if the majority of prisoners in the country's jails are Dalits and Muslims, a category-wise break-up on their numbers and what efforts the government was making to rehabilitate and educate them.

According to Reddy's written response, there were 4,78,600 prisoners across jails in the country of which 3,15,409 (65.90 per cent) belonged to the SC, ST and OBC categories, while 1,26,393 fell in the 'Others' group.

A detailed break-up of the figures showed that 1,62,800 prisoners ( 34.01 per cent) belonged to the OBC category, 99,273 (20.74 per cent) to the SC category and 53,336 (11.14 per cent) to the ST category.

Of the total 4,78,600 prison inmates in the country, 4,58,687 (95.83 per cent) were men and 19,913 (4.16 per cent) women, the data showed.

Of the total 19,913 imprisoned women, 6,360 (31.93 per cent) belonged to the OBC category, while 4,467 (22.43 per cent) were SC, 2,281 (11.45 per cent) were ST and 5,236 (26.29 per cent) in the 'Others' category, it showed.

Among states and union territories, Uttar Pradesh had the overall highest number of prisoners – 1,01,297 (or 21.16 per cent of the country's total prison inmates) -- followed by Madhya Pradesh (44,603) and Bihar (39,814).

The maximum number of prisoners from the OBC, SC, and 'Others' categories were in Uttar Pradesh jails, while ST community's in Madhya Pradesh jails, according to the data. West Bengal had not furnished prison statistics for 2018 and 2019 because of which its figures from 2017 were used in the data, while Maharashtra's category-wise break-up was 'not available', the data mentioned. Responding to Hussain's query on the Centre's efforts to educate and rehabilitate prisoners, Reddy stated the administration and management of prisons and persons detained therein are responsibilities of respective state governments.

''However, to supplement the efforts of states in this regard, the MHA had circulated a Model Prison Manual to all states and union territories in May 2016, which has dedicated chapters on rehabilitation and education of prison inmates such as 'education of prisoners', 'vocational training and skill development programmes', 'welfare of prisoners', 'after-care and rehabilitation' etc,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gauri Khan terms son AbRam 'Mike Tyson' in adorable post

Gauri Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a super adorable picture of her and megastar Shah Rukh Khans son AbRam Khan, calling the little one her Mike Tyson. Gauri took to Instagram to share the sweet picture of the 7-year-old munchkin. The p...

Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore: Puri

The Centre and states owe Air India Rs 498.17 crore as on December 31, 2020 for VVIP travel, evacuation operations, travel of foreign dignitaries among other services, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Wednesday.The government...

Russia vaccinates 2.2 mln people with Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Ifax reports

Russia has vaccinated 2.2 million people against COVID-19 with its Sputnik V vaccine, of which more than 1.7 million people received both doses, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the shots developers. Scientists gave Ru...

'Digital stalker' arrested in Faridabad for threatening over 50 women with morphed photos

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing around 50 women by threatening them with morphed photos of themselves.According to the police, the accused, Rahim Khan, is a digital stalker and wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021