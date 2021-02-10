Left Menu

Demo on farm equipment of TNAU held for CODISSIA members

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:26 IST
Coimbatore, Feb 10 (PTI): To forge a tie-up forcommercialisation of agricultural equipment developed by theTamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), a meeting was heldwith the manufacturer-members of Coimbatore District SmallIndustries Association (CODISSIA).

Such a collaboration between the manufacturers and theuniversity was needed for the benefit of the farmingcommunity, TNAU Vice-Chancellor Dr N Kumar said at themeeting held here on Tuesday.

The equipment were demonstrated at the meeting.

The machines were seed drills, vegetable and bananatransplanters, high clearance weeder, corn cob harvester,tomato and brinjal seed extractors, turmeric value chain,spherical fruit grader, solar-biomass hybrid drier andplastic pyrolysis unit, and low-cost filter for dripirrigation system.

CODISSIA president M V Ramesh Babu, chairman of Agri-Intex2021 N Krishnaraj and Director of Agri Business Development(TNAU) S D Sivakumar were among those present at the meeting,a press release from the university said PTI NVMNVG NVG

