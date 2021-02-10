Skeletal remains found in wooden box at shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI): Human skeletal remains werefound on Wednesday in a wooden box at a furniture store here,which remained closed for almost a year, Police said.

The store belonging to a religious place was rented out toa man, who had closed it for almost a year and had reportedlynot been paying rent, they said.

The box with skull and other skeletal remains was foundwhen the organisers of the place of worship went to takepossession of the shop.

After being alerted, police registered a case and wasquestioning the owner of the shop, an official said.

