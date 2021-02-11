NMIMS' School of Design Opens Admissions For B.Des. in Humanising Technology

The trailblazing 4-year undergraduate program offers a multidisciplinary and holistic design education that combines technological expertise with a practical user-centric approachMUMBAI, India, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS School of Design, the leading institute for design education, invites applications for its pioneering B.Des. (Humanising Technology) programme at its Mumbai campus. The AICTE-approved 4-years undergraduate program offers a transdisciplinary approach to design education that brings together technology, science, and business. The interactive pedagogy combines workshops by ace professionals with mentored projects at state-of-the-art studios and labs. The program is designed to groom professionals who can create value by humanising technology in various emerging fields. By combining emergent technology with cognitive and behavioural science to create business value, this design program offers a multitude of career opportunities for students. Careers avenues include that of a design researcher, interaction designer, Experience Designer for emerging technology, Data Visualizer, UX & UI Designer and many more from being an essential component of every product and service, design has emerged as a critical component in every field. Design professionals are in high demand across various industries, including electronics, banking, healthcare, education, IT, media, hospitality, and consumer durables. Speaking on the merits of the program, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, said, ''The School of Design at NMIMS was conceptualized as a centre for nurturing design professionals who can conceptualize and implement life-enhancing solutions in an increasingly digitised world. The B. Des. in Humanising Technology is a pioneering program that combines technology and design expertise with a deeply humanistic perspective and practical business-oriented skills. This transdisciplinary education equips students with a multi-stream skillset that is critical in any field today.''As a future faced School of Design, it offers a comprehensive set of facilities that include state-of-the-art WiFi studios, workshops and well-equipped labs such as Tinkering lab, Rapid Prototyping lab, XR (extended reality) lab, and a Usability lab as well. These facilities are designed to provide students with an experiential learning experienceElaborating on the program, Prof. Manisha Phadke, Director, NMIMS School of Design, said, ''The biggest challenge in design today is creating solutions that transverse from physical to digital and consider the opportunity an emerging technology offers, yet are user-centric while remaining business-oriented. B.Des. (Humanising Technology) provides students with a transdisciplinary design-centric approach with a cognitive, behavioural and sociological perspective, enabling them to visualise products and services that are usable and scalable. The new age education is substantiated with our students consistently winning awards and accolades at some of the most highly regarded national and international design competitions.''Humanising Technology is the act of design to make technology accessible, usable and delightful to the users. The curriculum focuses on four main streams, design, technology, science, and business. While the first two years focus on developing the students' multidisciplinary skillset, year three is dedicated to the project-centric application and the practice of their learning. The final year is designed to enhance their professionalism and business acumen with internships, industry-relevant Capstone projects, and dissertations.

Eligibility: The candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination including International Baccalaureate Diploma (IB certificate / & D.P. awarded candidates are eligible only if they have cleared their IB exam with a total of 24 credits compulsory having passed 3 HL & 3 SL mandatorily in any stream from a recognised Board and should have obtained a minimum of 60% aggregate marks).

Admission process: Admission to the B.Des. (Humanising Technology) is through NMIMS - Design Aptitude Test (NMIMS-DAT). Under NMIMS-DAT, candidates must first register at https://nmims.secure.force.comOD_BAG_Login after which they will be asked to upload their portfolio. This will be followed by an online studio test, online personal interview and portfolio review.

For details on the programs, admission, eligibility, selection process and other information, visit https://design.nmims.eduAccreditations: NMIMS has NAAC accreditation with Grade A+ (3.59 CGPA), Mumbai Campus and is recognized as Category-I University by MHRD/UGC Grant of Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018. B.Des. (Humanising Technology) program is AICTE-approved. About NMIMS - DAT:Launched this year, NMIMS - Design Aptitude Test or NMIMS-DAT is carefully designed to evaluate the candidate's aptitude and potential for design. The process involves three main steps, an online studio test, an online personal interview, and a portfolio review. The 3-step process allows candidates to showcase their talent and ideas during the selection process. About SVKM' NMIMS School of Design:SVKM' NMIMS Deemed to be University, School of Design offers a holistic multidisciplinary education in design. With ultra-modern labs and studios, the school offers a pioneering program in the application of technology and design with B.Des. (Humanising Technology). Backed by a talented faculty, the school offers the most well-rounded education on all aspects of design.

