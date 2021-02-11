HCL s TechBee Programme offers early career opportunities to 12th pass out students in Kerala

HCL has launched inKerala its early career programme TechBee, a work-integratedhigher education programme which contributes to the SkillIndia mission of the government.

Students also earn a degree from leading universitiesthat HCL has partnered with as part of this programme, HCLTechnologies Corporate Vice President Srimathi Shivashankarsaid.

The programme offers IT engineering jobs by equippingthe students with future-ready skills and prepares themtechnically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCLwhere candidates undergo an extensive 12-month training tobecome software engineers.

After becoming full-time employees at HCL, they canpursue higher education by enrolling in the graduation degreeprogrammes offered by reputed universities such as BITS Pilaniand SASTRA University.

Shivashankar said the TechBee programme has benefittedmore than 3,000 students by creating employment as well ashelping them pursue higher education.

HCL started the programme in 2016 aiming to hire thebest talent and enable them achieve financial independence atthe start of their career.

The programmeassures full-time jobs to students who havecompleted class XII. Those who get selected for TechBee wouldalso be entitled to a stipend of Rs 10,000 during theinternship in live HCL projects, she said.

The fees for the higher education was partially or fullyfunded by HCL depending on the graduation programme, sheadded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)