Left Menu

HCL s TechBee Programme offers early career opportunities to 12th pass out students in Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:43 IST
HCL s TechBee Programme offers early career opportunities to 12th pass out students in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

HCL has launched inKerala its early career programme TechBee, a work-integratedhigher education programme which contributes to the SkillIndia mission of the government.

Students also earn a degree from leading universitiesthat HCL has partnered with as part of this programme, HCLTechnologies Corporate Vice President Srimathi Shivashankarsaid.

The programme offers IT engineering jobs by equippingthe students with future-ready skills and prepares themtechnically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCLwhere candidates undergo an extensive 12-month training tobecome software engineers.

After becoming full-time employees at HCL, they canpursue higher education by enrolling in the graduation degreeprogrammes offered by reputed universities such as BITS Pilaniand SASTRA University.

Shivashankar said the TechBee programme has benefittedmore than 3,000 students by creating employment as well ashelping them pursue higher education.

HCL started the programme in 2016 aiming to hire thebest talent and enable them achieve financial independence atthe start of their career.

The programmeassures full-time jobs to students who havecompleted class XII. Those who get selected for TechBee wouldalso be entitled to a stipend of Rs 10,000 during theinternship in live HCL projects, she said.

The fees for the higher education was partially or fullyfunded by HCL depending on the graduation programme, sheadded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jhanvi Kukreja murder: Victim's kin intervene in accused's bail plea

A court here on Thursday alloweda plea submitted by the mother of murder victim Jhanvi Kukrejato intervene in the bail plea of an accused in the case.The 19-year-old victim was found dead at a residentialbuilding in suburban Khar in the ear...

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

Shares in North American cannabis firms were heading for new highs on Thursday, with Reddit-inspired retail investors betting they could beat the short-sellers and benefit from lighter regulation of the sector under U.S. President Joe Biden...

Austrian finance minister says home was searched in anti-graft probe

Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel, a close party ally of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, said on Thursday his home was searched by anti-corruption prosecutors treating him as a suspect in relation to possible party donations.Prosecutors a...

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is on the way for Netflix and the series enthusiasts are ardently looking forward to knowing more about what is in store for the plot. Read further to know what you can see in the upcoming season.The Last Kingdom S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021