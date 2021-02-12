Left Menu

Faiz Fazal to lead Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare Trophy

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-02-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 11:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Experienced opener Faiz Fazal will lead the Vidarbha team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning February 20.

Wicket-keeper batsman Akshay Wadkar has been chosen as Faiz's deputy in the 22-member squad for the national 50-over championship.

The squad includes opener Ramaswamy Sanjay and experienced right-handed batsman Ganesh Satish, batsman Atharva Taide even as there are three new faces in all-rounders Harsh Dubey, Kshitiz Dahiya and pacer Suraj Rai.

The bowling department is led by right-arm medium pacer Rajneesh Gurbani and comprises slow-left arm orthodox bowler Aditya Sarwate, apart from right-arm pacer Aditya Thakre, young speedster Yash Thakur and seasoned off-spinner Akshay Wakhare.

Vidarbha has been placed in Elite Group B, along with Andra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Tamil Nadu and will be playing their matches in Indore.

They will start their campaign against Andhra on February 20.

Squad: Faiz Fazal (captain), R.Sanjay, Siddesh Wath, Jitesh Sharma, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Kshitiz Dahiya, Akshay Wadkar (vice-captain), Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakre, Suraj Rai, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Mohit Raut, Aditya Sarwate, Nichiket Bhute, Rushab Rathod, Mandar Mahale, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar and Atharva Taide.

