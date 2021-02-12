Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge to be Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha

The grand old party could not get the leader of oppositions post in the previous and the current Lok Sabha as its numbers were less than the mandated 10 per cent of the total number of seats in the Lower House.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:30 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge to be Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha

(Eds: With additional inputs) New Delhi, Feb 12 PTI) Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will be the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, succeeding Ghulam Nabi Azad whose tenure comes to an end on Monday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for appointing Kharge to the post as Azad is retiring.

Azad was elected to the Upper House from Jammu and Kashmir, which does not have an assembly currently after it was made a Union Territory with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Kharge, a Dalit leader from Karnataka, was the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019. The grand old party could not get the leader of opposition's post in the previous and the current Lok Sabha as its numbers were less than the mandated 10 per cent of the total number of seats in the Lower House. Kharge will be the 17th Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha since December, 1969. Shyam Nandan Mishra was the first Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and a total of 13 members have so far held that post in the House of Elders including M S Gurupadaswamy, Kamlapati Tripathi, Bhila Paswan Shastri, L K Advani, P Shiv Shanker, Jaipal Reddy, Sikander Bakht, S B Chavan, Manmohan Singh, Jaswant Singh, Arun Jaitley and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Kamlapati Tripathi, M S Gurupadaswamy and Sikander Bakht had been the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha twice each.

Azad has been the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha for the longest period of 6 years 9 months followed by Sikander Bakht (5 years 10 months), Manmohan Singh (5 years 9 months), Arun Jaitley (5 years 2 months) and Jaswant Singh (5 years).

No opposition party had the requisite strength of 1/10th of the total membership of the House during the period 1952 to 1969 and 1972 to 1977 and accordingly there was no recognised Leader of the Opposition during these periods, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said. As required under Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1972, no leader of any party in opposition to the government was recognised as Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha during the period 1980 to 1989, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province

Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a third Ebola case this week in North Kivu province, provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Friday. The case was found in Butembo, a city of over 1 million people and the epicentre...

Djokovic says he has torn muscle after Australian Open win

Novak Djokovics bid for a ninth Australian Open championship was thrown into doubt after he took a fall during a five-set victory in the third round and said he tore a muscle.The No. 1-ranked Djokovic said he might not be able to play his n...

Optical component maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Optical component maker II-VI Inc said on Friday it has offered to buy laser maker Coherent for about 6.4 billion, entering a bidding war with Lumentum Holdings and MKS Instruments for a larger share of the fast-growing laser market.II-VIs ...

French authority recommends single COVID-19 shot for those previously infected

French health authority Haute Autorite de Sante recommended on Friday that only a single shot of COVID-19 vaccine should be administered to people who had been previously infected.The HAS said in a statement that people previously infected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021