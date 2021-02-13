India will become 'atmanirbhar' when defence-related systems are developed in country: DRDO chief

DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said here on Friday that India will become self-reliantwhen all state-of-the-art defence equipment and systems aredesigning, developed and produced in the country Reddy, while addressing students and teachers at IIT-Bhubaneswar during its 13th Foundation Day ceremony, said theinstitute could significantly contribute to the country'sdevelopment with its technological innovations and expertisein various fields.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) chairman urged students to devote their energy and timeto learning next-generation technology related to artificialintelligence, and cyber security, thereby paving the roadmapfor growth of India.

''India will really become Atmanirbhar (self-reliant)when design, development and production of state-of-the-artsystems required by the defence are done within the country,he said.

Several teachers and students were felicitated at theceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)