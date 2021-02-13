Left Menu

CDC recommends U.S. schools reopen with universal masking and other rigid health protocols

The guidelines, which also emphasize the need facility-cleaning, personal hygiene and contact tracing, are intended to give school districts a pathway to bring the nation's 55 million public school students back to school without sparking COVID-19 outbreaks. "With the release of this operational strategy, the CDC is not mandating that schools reopen.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 01:25 IST
CDC recommends U.S. schools reopen with universal masking and other rigid health protocols
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance for U.S. schools to reopen, recommending universal mask-wearing and physical distancing as key mitigation strategies to getting children back in the classroom. The guidelines, which also emphasize the need facility-cleaning, personal hygiene and contact tracing, are intended to give school districts a pathway to bring the nation's 55 million public school students back to school without sparking COVID-19 outbreaks.

"With the release of this operational strategy, the CDC is not mandating that schools reopen. These recommendations simply provide schools a long-needed road map for how to do so safely under different levels of disease in the community," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters The agency said school reopenings should not be conditional on teachers' access to COVID-19 vaccines, but strongly recommended U.S. states prioritize teachers and school staff for vaccination.

President Joe Biden promised to reopen most schools within 100 days of taking office on Jan. 20. On Sunday, he said the problems arising from the continued closure of schools, including children's mental health struggles and the exodus of parents from the workforce, have amounted to a national emergency. Just 44% of U.S. school districts were offering fully in-person learning as of December and 31% were operating all remotely, according to the Center for Reinventing Public Education, which surveyed 477 of the nation's nearly 13,000 school districts. Other districts have employed a hybrid learning model where students attend some school days in-person and some virtually.

(Reporting Brendan O'Brien in Chicago, Gabriella Borter in Boca Raton, Florida, Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington Editing by Colleen Jenkins, David Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

North Koreas nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to the denuclearization of the country, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing on Friday....

Biden launches review of Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office

President Joe Bidens aides have launched a formal review of the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, reviving the Obama-era goal of closing the controversial facility with the aim of doing so before he leaves office, the White Ho...

UPDATE 3-U.S. says it's back at the table to help global economic recovery

New U.S. President Joe Bidens administration told allies on Friday it was re-engaging with them to help steer the global economy out of its worst slump since the Great Depression, a contrast with the go-it-alone approach of Donald Trump. U....

CDC recommends U.S. schools reopen with universal masking and other rigid health protocols

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance for U.S. schools to reopen, recommending universal mask-wearing and physical distancing as key mitigation strategies to getting children back in the classroom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021