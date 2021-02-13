Left Menu

LS member demands regulatory mechanism to curb backdoor appointments in public services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 18:18 IST
Lok Sabha member N K Premachandran on Saturday demanded a regulatory mechanism to curb backdoor appointments in public services, amid protests in Kerala and West Bengal on the issue.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Premachandran -- a RSP leader from Kerala -- mentioned that even when Public Service Commission (PSC) lists are in force, backdoor appointments are being done in various parts of the country and cited such instances in Kerala and West Bengal.

''In Kerala, thousands of students who are in the ranklist of PSC are not getting any job, but through backdoor legislation, so many party relatives, their wives and party sympathisers are getting jobs. Well qualified candidates are not getting jobs in Kerala and they are on the streets, many are on the verge of suicide...,'' he said in the House.

A big protest in Kerala and such an agitation is also going on in West Bengal, he added.

He also noted that without considering the appointment and recruitment from the PSC lists, backdoor appointments, regularisation of contractual employees, regularisation of temporary employees who are having 10 years of service are unconstitutional.

''PSC is the appropriate authority through which regular appointments can be made but backdoor appointments are being done by state governments. Some regulatory mechanism (is needed) for which a legislation is required... I urge upon the government of India to intervene in the issue so that recruitment through PSC is done in a proper way,'' he said.

