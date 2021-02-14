Chhattisgarh schools for classes 9 to 12 to resume from Feb 15

Physical classes for students ofclasses 9 to 12 in schools of Chhattisgarh will resume fromMonday, the state government has said.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting heldhere on Saturday.

Offline or physical classes in universities andcolleges would also start from Monday, state AgricultureMinister Ravindra Choubey told reporters after the meeting.

All COVID-19 prevention guidelines issued by theCentre and the state government will be followed in theclassrooms, he said.

The government also decided to restart skilldevelopment training programmes in the state.

A proposal to constitute 'Bastar Fighters', a specialforce, in all districts of the Bastar division was alsoapproved.

Choubey said the state cabinet also decided toimplement the Rajiv Nagar Awas Yojana in all districts ofthe state to provide housing facilities to homeless people.

Under the scheme, government land would be madeavailable to the Chhattisgarh Housing Board at the rate ofRe 1 per sq ft and one lakh residential buildings would bebuilt in all urban, semi-urban and major towns.

