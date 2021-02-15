Sonowal lays foundation of first skill university of eastern India

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday laid the foundation of the ''first'' skilluniversity of eastern India in Darrang district, aimed atimparting training to over 10,000 students in 12 disciplines.

The varsity would be built with a financial outlay ofRs 1,000 crore.

It is expected to be completed by 2026, and will have''understandings'' with countries like Germany, Taiwan, SouthKorea, Israel, Japan, England, he said.

Sonowal said since the present government came topower in 2016, it has taken several decisions to set upinstitutions of repute in different districts of the state.

He said the Act East Policy has created a ''sea ofopportunities for students to prepare themselves to reap thedividends of the world''.

Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship DevelopmentMinister Chandra Mohan Patowary termed the day as historic, asthe process has been initiated for setting up the third skilluniversity in India.

