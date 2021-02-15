Left Menu

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:54 IST
Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awards announced, S Hareesh's 'Meesha' wins best Novel award

The Kerala SahityaAkademi awards for the year 2019 was announced on Monday andauthor S Hareesh's 'Meesha' (Moustache) has been adjudged thebest novel.

'Rathri Pandrandarayk oru Tharattu' (A lullabyat12.30 in the night), written by P Raman, won the award for thebest poetry.

'Ramachi' by Vinoy Thomas has bagged the award forthe best short story.

The Akademi announced that fellowships have beenawarded to writers P Valsala and N V P Unnithiri.

The fellowshipscarry a cash award of Rs 50,000, atwo sovereign gold locket, a citation and a certificate.

The awards carry a prize money of Rs 25,000, acitation and a certificate.

'Meesha' courted controversy earlier whena group ofpro-Hindutva activists threatened Hareesh to withdraw itafterpublishing just three chapters in the Malayalam weekly'Mathrubhumi' for allegedly denouncing women who go totemples.

Right-wing supporters took offence to a conversationbetween two characters in the novel.Even though the novel wasdiscontinued in the weekly, it was published as a book by DCBooks.

As the Akademi announced the award for Meesha, theBJP protested against it and said the decision was against theHindu community.

''Kerala has not seen such a derogatory novel.Thedecision to award Meesha should be seen as an act against theHindu community.This is a continuation of insulting Hindusafter the Sabarimala issue,'' BJP state chief K Surendran saidin a statement.

Noted actress Sajitha Madathil bagged the Akademiaward for her contribution in the drama 'ArangileMatsyagandhikal'.PTI RRT BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

