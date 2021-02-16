EuroKids International expands its network through Cambridge Public School in Bangalore

EuroKids International, a leading education company in India backed by global investment firm KKR, announced that it is expanding its network of schools to include Cambridge Public School (CPS), a K-12 school located in the HSR Layout, Bangalore.

Established in 1999, CPS offers holistic education to students through a balance of academics, sports and extra-curricular activities. The school has cultivated a reputation for educational excellence, having consistently achieved outstanding ICSE Board Examinations results. CPS' alumnus has additionally secured admissions in reputed professional colleges through the years.

The EuroKids group operates three K-12 Schools in Bangalore and CPS will be the fourth addition in the city to their portfolio of 38 K-12 schools across India. The group operates EuroKids, Kangaroo Kids, EuroSchool and Billabong High International Schools as part of their Education portfolio.

Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder and Group CEO of EuroKids International, said, ''We welcome Cambridge Public School to the EuroKids family, and are excited that CPS will augment our ability to provide a high-quality, international-best-standard education to students in Bangalore. Our mission is to provide Pre-School and K-12 students with an educational foundation that instils a love for learning in them that will continue throughout their academic career, and give them the tools to succeed in the long term. This partnership will help us expand our operations in Bangalore and will help enhance value for all our stakeholders.''Haneef Ahmed, Chairman of CPS Group, said, ''We are happy to partner with an education group with such deep expertise and ability to enhance the teaching and learning experience at our school. This partnership will create synergy and help build on our strengths and create opportunities for greater efficiency and enhanced student outcomes.''He also added that the students who have graduated from the portals of Cambridge have excelled and made their way to reputed universities both in India and abroad and are today well placed in leading organisations.

Having acquired Kangaroo Kids and Billabong High in 2017, EuroKids International has a successful track record in the education space and looks to continue adding high-quality education brands to its portfolio.

The EuroKids International group - which includes a collaborative network of over 1,200 Pre-Schools and 38 K-12 campuses - is committed to inspiring the joy of learning to over 1.5 lakh families every day. The group enables jobs for over 10,000 individuals nationwide and also creates long-term sustainable entrepreneurial opportunities for over 1,000 women entrepreneurs under its pre-school network.

LoEstro, Nishith Desai & Associates and E&Y acted as advisors for EuroKids International.

About EuroKids International Group:As India's leading Early Childhood Education & K-12 Education company delivering the 'Joy of Learning' is at the heart of EuroKids International. By enhancing its pedagogy and consistently building a holistic, nurturing and secure learning environment for children, EuroKids is coming closer to its vision of REINVENTING EDUCATION in the country.

Over the last 20 years, EuroKids International has played an active role in the evolution of the education landscape. With its portfolio of brands - EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroKids DayCare, EuroSchool & Billabong High International, EuroKids is committed to delivering a robust foundation for future generations. The group's 'Child First' ideology ensures that growth and engagement needs of a child are met in a home-like environment. Child safety focus and ensuring active engagement with parents during these crucial developmental years of the child is what makes EuroKids, a child's Second Home. EuroKids, with its presence with 1200+ pre-schools and 38 Schools, is achieving new milestones in education every day.

To know more: www.eurokidsgroup.comAbout Cambridge Public School:Cambridge Public School, affiliated to the council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, was established in 1999 with the sole objective of providing holistic education with a perfect balance of academics, sports and extra-curricular activities. The school has been achieving outstanding results in ICSE Board Examinations.

Cambridge is a highly Progressive, Proactive and Vibrant Institution committed deeply to the cause of education. It has been doing a lot of research on the changing environment, emerging trends and understands the needs of the new generation. It has been successful in designing the curriculum to suit its needs by making it relevant to the present times, appealing and interesting. The school has broken through the confines of convention and has achieved major breakthrough to excel in the field of education through innovations.

