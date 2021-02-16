NSUI activists stage protest against Disha Ravi's arrest in Bengaluru

Bengaluru,Feb 16 (PTI)Activists of the National Students'Union of India, the student's wing of the Congress, staged ademonstration here on Tuesday against the arrest of city basedenvironment activist Disha Ravi in the 'toolkit' case.

They raised slogans and demanded her release.

The Left-wing ''All India Students' Association'' had onMonday staged a similar protest here.

Holding placards and wearing black masks, the agitatorsraised slogans, ''Free Disha Ravi''.

Their placards read, ''Standing for Farmers is notsedition'', and ''When injustice becomes law, Resistance becomesduty''.

A protest was organised in the city on Monday as well,where historian Ramachandra Guha too had participated.

Guha said people are being persecuted for their views.

He alleged that people are arrested even if theyparticipate in non-violent protests.

The Congress Karnataka unit chief D K Shivakumar onTuesday condemned the arrest and said India was becoming anauthoritarian state, which the citizens must realise.

''The arrest of Disha Ravi is an attack to weaken themoral strength of India's youth and make dissent illegal,''Shivakumar alleged.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiahhad asked how an act of supporting farmers could be chargedunder sedition and had condemned the ''politically motivatedact by Delhi Police''.

