PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:04 IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy presented SKOCH Chief Minister of year award
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was on Tuesday presented the SKOCH ChiefMinister of the Year award, in recognition of his governments''revolutionary measures'' in governance in the past two years.

A release from the CMO said SKOCH group chairman SameerKochhar handed over the award to the Chief Minister at thelatter's camp office here.

The release said Jagan was chosen for the award based ona year-long study of governance projects in the state.

Quoting Kochhar, it said schemes like YSR Rythu BharosaKendras and Cheyuta were focused on bringing in efficiency andtransparency, besides ensuring inclusive growth anddevelopment.

''The state has taken several revolutionary measures inthe past two years to make governance more efficient andtransparent.

This is evident in a year-long study of 123 projects fromacross sectors in Andhra Pradesh,'' the release quoted Kochharas saying.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

