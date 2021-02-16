Rajasthan guv asks people to give more opportunities to daughters to let them progress in life

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday called upon people to give more opportunities to daughters to let them progress further in life.

For the creation of a cultured society and nation, the safety and development of daughters is the moral responsibility of all of us, the governor said while virtually addressing the ''Lado Ka Samman'' programme organised by the Mehndipur Balaji Trust.

Daughters are the foundation of our society. Society progresses if we honour them, Mishra said. Mishra also appreciated the work done by the trust towards education of the girl child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)