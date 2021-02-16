Rs 500 cr to be spent on replacing barbed wires, wooden poles in Jammu

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An amount of Rs 500 crore would be spent on replacement of all wooden electricity poles and barbed wire across the Jammu Division to ensure reliable power supply, a senior officer of the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Tuesday. Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), Rohit Kanal also said the department would insure each of its field workers, including daily rated workers, and for life and any possible injuries.

Chairing a meeting to review summer preparedness of the department to ensure reliable power supply to the Jammu Division during summer months, Kansal said, ''The government has decided to replace all the wooden poles and barbed wire in the Jammu Division and has kept aside a sum of Rs 500 crore for the same.'' He said the safety and welfare of ground level workers is paramount. ''Each human life is valuable and needs to be safeguarded at every cost,'' he said and directed to enhance substantially personal and systematic safety by the department so that accidents are avoided to a larger extent.

''To extend the welfare and well-being of its workers, the PDD will insure each of its field workers, including DRWs, PDL and TDL persons for life and any possible injuries,'' he said.

Kansal also directed the officers to strengthen their grievance redressal mechanism so that people are able to reach higher officers on a real-time basis. He advised them to increase their reach on social media like Twitter so that necessary complaints reach them directly. The officer directed for taking proper note of grievances and directions from the Lt governor's office so that they are solved and implemented well in time.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

