Left Menu

PM to virtually attend Visva-Bharati convocation on Friday

PTI | Suri | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:13 IST
PM to virtually attend Visva-Bharati convocation on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually take part in the convocation program of Visva-Bharati on February 19, the central university said on Thursday.

The prime minister is the chancellor of the unitary university located in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar, who is also the rector of Visva-Bharati, will attend the convocation in person, the university said in a statement.

The convocation will start at 'Amra Kunja' (the Mangogrove) in Santiniketan campus at 9.30 am and continue for two-and-a-half hours, it said.

A limited number of students will also be present at the program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US reporter held by al-Qaida-linked group in Syria released

An American journalist, living in northwestern Syria for nearly a decade, has been released, six months after he was captured by an al-Qaida-linked militant group, Syrian opposition media reported.Bilal Abdul Kareem, a native of Mount Verno...

Outages drop below 1 million in Texas; icy weather goes east

Power outages in Texas dropped below 1 million on Thursday morning for the first time in four days, but many people remained without electricity or safe drinking water after winter storms wreaked havoc on the states power grid and utilities...

China denies backing coup in Myanmar amid protests outside its Embassy in Yangon

China on Thursday denied that it was backing the military coup in Myanmar amid protests in front of its embassy in Yangon by pro-democracy protesters who accused Beijing of aiding the coup plotters.Pro-democracy protesters have staged repea...

No other political party is a match to BJP: Nadda

Almost all political parties in the country are family-based with none of them matching the BJPs strength having over 18 crore countrymen, including the worlds most accepted leader Narendra Modi, as its members, partys president J P Nadda s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021