PM to virtually attend Visva-Bharati convocation on Friday

PM to virtually attend Visva-Bharati convocation on FridayPTI | Suri | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually take part in the convocation program of Visva-Bharati on February 19, the central university said on Thursday.
The prime minister is the chancellor of the unitary university located in West Bengal's Birbhum district.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar, who is also the rector of Visva-Bharati, will attend the convocation in person, the university said in a statement.
The convocation will start at 'Amra Kunja' (the Mangogrove) in Santiniketan campus at 9.30 am and continue for two-and-a-half hours, it said.
A limited number of students will also be present at the program.
