Gita Press planning gallery in Ayodhya to showcase manuscripts, pictures related to Lord Ram

We will be happy if we get land on the Ram temple premises, he said.

Gita Press, one of the largest publishers of Hindu religious books, is planning to set up a gallery in Ayodhya to showcase manuscripts (pandulipi) and pictures related to Lord Ram, a company official has said.

Gita Press Product Manager Lal Mani Tripathi said they are preparing a proposal to be submitted to the Ayodhya administration and the Ram temple trust seeking a plot.

''We will demand 5,000 sq feet land to construct a building in which the handmade pictures and handwritten documents related to Lord Ram will be showcased. We'll also sell Gita Press books from there,'' he said.

''We have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about our plan and he advised us to talk to the Ayodhya administration regarding it. We will be happy if we get land on the Ram temple premises,'' he said.

Tripathi said they are likely to submit the proposal to the Ayodhya administration and the Ram temple trust in the first week of March.

In Gita Press, there is a 'Lila Chitra Mandir' which was inaugurated by the first President of India, Rajendra Prasad, in 1956 and there are 700 pictures, including 250 related to Ramlila.

''All the pictures are made by Gita Press artists and organic colours made from flowers and leaves are used in it. We will showcase scan copies of handmade pictures and documents and also some original documents in Ayodhya,'' Tripathi said.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

