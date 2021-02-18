Left Menu

PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on Feb 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair Niti Aayogs Governing Council meeting on February 20 where issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and human resource development will be discussed, according to an official statement. The council will deliberate on issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:08 IST
PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on Feb 20
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on February 20 where issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and human resource development will be discussed, according to an official statement. The council, the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories (UTs), several union ministers and senior government officials. The sixth meeting of the Governing Council will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT, the statement said. This time, other UTs headed by administrators have also been invited to join, it added. Prime Minister Modi is the Chairman of Niti Aayog. The council will deliberate on issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition, the statement said. The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council; union ministers; vice chairman, members and CEO of Niti Aayog; and other senior officials of Government of India. The Governing Council meets regularly and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Governing Council did not meet last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Big on ideas, short on cash: Modern slavery fund seeks to transform global fight

Adds details in pars 13, 15, 16 By Kieran GuilbertLONDON, Feb 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As the new chief executive of the four-year-old Global Fund to End Modern Slavery GFEMS, Alex Thier has an ambitious goal - raise enough money to ...

ITFC and BCEAO hold workshop on trends and developments in CBDC

In collaboration with the Central Bank of West African States BCEAO, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC ITFC-IDB.org, a member of the Islamic Development Bank IsDB Group, organized a virtual workshop on the trends and ...

Hedge funds, Robinhood face grilling by Congress over GameStop Reddit rally

Wall Street hedge fund managers, the chief executives of Robinhood and Reddit, and a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty face a grilling on Thursday afternoon from U.S. lawmakers over the Reddit rally in shares of GameStop Corp. Some of...

January home construction falls 6 per cent; signs of rebound ahead

US home construction fell 6per cent in January but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply.The decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021