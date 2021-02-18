Left Menu

33 ramshackle govt school buildings to be bulldozed in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:34 IST
33 ramshackle govt school buildings to be bulldozed in Ghaziabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Education department officials in Ghaziabad district have been instructed to demolish 33 government school buildings that are in dilapidated condition of which two buildings have been demolished, an official said.

The action of bulldozing the old structures were initiated in compliance with the Uttar Pradesh government orders so that no untoward incident may take place in the district, Ghaziabad Chief Development Officer Asmita Lal told PTI.

While addressing the officials during a meeting of the district monitoring committee on Wednesday, she said that schools will open on March 1 and urged that all the guidelines issued by the government be followed.

No school would be allowed to conduct programme celebrations and seating arrangements for classes will be scheduled as per COVID-19 norms, Lal added.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Brij Bhushan Chowdhary said the old school buildings that are being razed will be replaced with new ones to be constructed soon to ensure teaching work does not get hampered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT forms 8-member committee to probe Virudhunagar fire incident

The National Green Tribunal NGT on Thursday constituted an eight-member committee, headed by a former high court judge, to submit a report on the Virudhunagar fire incident last week. An NGT bench headed by Chairperson Justice A K Goel issu...

Jobless man arrested with fake currency notes in Mumbai

A 35-year-old jobless man wasarrested and fake currency noteswith a face value of nearlyRs 4 lakh were seized from him and his residence here onThursday, a police official said.Acting on specific inputs, the crime branch Unit-4apprehended t...

Alone in locked down London, fleeing Hong Kongers seek new life

London was never on Hong Konger Aragorns wish list of places to visit, but now the 36-year-old is trying to build a new life in the British capital after fleeing a security clampdown in his birthplace.Aragorn, who did not want to give his f...

Pak FM Qureshi calls on international community to address structural discrimination

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted minorities and made them vulnerable to extreme poverty, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged the international community to address the drivers of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021