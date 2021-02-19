SPPU given nod to start its sub-centre in Qatar: Samant

Maharashtra Higher EducationMinister Uday Samant has said that permission has been grantedto the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to start itssub-centre at Doha in Qatar.

He was speaking at the SPPU on Thursday, where heattended the grievance redressal forum meeting and heard theissues faced by the students.

''Necessary permission has been given to the SPPU tostart its syllabus in Doha Qatar. The MoU between the SPPU andthe Qatar government was inked in 2019 for opening a sub-centre there,'' Samant said.

The minister added that the recruitment process in theuniversity, which was stalled due to COVID-19, will resume.

Samant also said that a sub-centre of YashwantraoChavan Maharashtra Open University will be set up at Balewadiin Pune.

According to the SPPU, of the total number of 4,411pending issues, as many as 4,053 issues related to thestudents, teachers, principals, non-teaching staff and otheremployees of the university were resolved during the meeting.

PTI SPKNP NP

