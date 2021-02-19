Left Menu

Efforts made so Netaji is forgotten: Shah

His legacy of courage, patriotism, sacrifice and selfless service to the nation will continue to inspire generations to come, he told a gathering at the National Library. Recalling how Bose, as a brilliant student, cracked the ICS, Shah said, the legendary freedom fighter left the job and plunged into the freedom struggle just to drive home the message that the nation was more important to him than a comfortable life under the British yoke. Shah said Boses popularity was evident when he twice became president of the Congress, once after defeating the candidate of Mahatma Gandhi. Netaji is still loved and respected by people like he was many, many years ago.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:25 IST
Efforts made so Netaji is forgotten: Shah
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said efforts were made to ensure Netaji Subhas ChandraBose is forgotten but his legacy of courage, patriotism and selfless service to the nation will endure till eternity and continue to inspire future generations.

Shah, while inaugurating the ''Shauryanjali Programme''- a tribute to the Bengali revolutionaries, urged the youth of the nation to draw inspiration from the life and struggles of the freedom fighters.

''Efforts were made to ensure Netaji Subhas ChandraBose is forgotten but failed. His legacy of courage, patriotism, sacrifice and selfless service to the nation will continue to inspire generations to come,'' he told a gathering at the National Library.

Recalling how Bose, as a brilliant student, cracked the ICS, Shah said, the legendary freedom fighter left the job and plunged into the freedom struggle just to drive home the message that the nation was more important to him than a comfortable life under the British yoke.

Shah said Bose's popularity was evident when he twice became president of the Congress, once after defeating the candidate of Mahatma Gandhi.

''Netaji is still loved and respected by people like he was many, many years ago. His indomitable spirit still inspires people,'' he said.

The home minister asked the youth of the country to read about the life of Bose and his struggles.

''Only a young generation that knows history can build a strong nation,'' he said.

He also inaugurated the 'Biplabi Bangla' exhibition on the life of freedom fighters from Bengal like Khudiram Bose and Rash Behari Bose and flagged off a cycle rally.

Divided into three teams named after Netaji, KhudiramBose and Rash Behari Bose, the cyclists will collectively traverse 900 km to spread the message of the illustrious freedom fighters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Copper futures rise on fresh bets

Copper prices on Friday rose 0.9 per cent to Rs 663.30 per kg in the futures trade on a pick-up in the spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for the February delivery traded higher by Rs 5.90, or 0.9 per cent, to Rs ...

Efforts made so Netaji is forgotten: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shahsaid on Friday that efforts were made to ensure Netaji SubhasChandra Bose is forgotten but his legacy of courage,patriotism and selfless service to the nation will endure tilleternity and continue to inspire fut...

Swedish c.bank to maintain pandemic support, could cut rates if needed

Swedens central bank will do what is needed to support the economy through the pandemic and could cut the benchmark interest rate if necessary, the minutes of its most recent policy meeting, published on Friday, showed. After a relatively s...

EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kong is not politicising any vaccine, says health chief

Hong Kongs Health Secretary said on Friday that the government had not politicized any coronavirus vaccine, as she sought to reassure residents worried about Chinas Sinovac, due to be rolled out in the global financial hub from next week.So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021