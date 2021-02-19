Agitations part of any democracy, says JNU chancellor

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a very good institution and whatever happens there is part of its democratic process which it follows, its Chancellor V K Saraswat said on Friday, asserting that in any democracy, there will always be issues.

Saraswat, who is also a member of Niti Aayog, further said in the country also, wherever the government makes changes, people resort to agitation, and this is the part of democracy.

''JNU is a very good institution. Whatever happens there is part of their democratic process which they follow. And in any democracy, there will always be issues,'' he told PTI.

Saraswat pointed out that despite protests and agitations in the university, the academic performance of JNU has been outstanding.

''Among the ratings today JNU is still the number 1 university. So to that extent, I would say that JNU is a good university and the way we have handled those issues (violence in campus) also, I would say good work was done,'' he said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has long been considered a citadel of the Left and student unions affiliated to it have mostly won student elections in the campus.

The BJP and Hindutva groups, including RSS' student wing ABVP, have often claimed that groups with ''anti-national'' sentiments have found support from the Left-affiliated groups in the campus. There have been violent clashes between them at times in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)