Left Menu

Agitations part of any democracy, says JNU chancellor

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU is a very good institution and whatever happens there is part of its democratic process which it follows, its Chancellor V K Saraswat said on Friday, asserting that in any democracy, there will always be issues.Saraswat, who is also a member of Niti Aayog, further said in the country also, wherever the government makes changes, people resort to agitation, and this is the part of democracy.JNU is a very good institution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:59 IST
Agitations part of any democracy, says JNU chancellor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a very good institution and whatever happens there is part of its democratic process which it follows, its Chancellor V K Saraswat said on Friday, asserting that in any democracy, there will always be issues.

Saraswat, who is also a member of Niti Aayog, further said in the country also, wherever the government makes changes, people resort to agitation, and this is the part of democracy.

''JNU is a very good institution. Whatever happens there is part of their democratic process which they follow. And in any democracy, there will always be issues,'' he told PTI.

Saraswat pointed out that despite protests and agitations in the university, the academic performance of JNU has been outstanding.

''Among the ratings today JNU is still the number 1 university. So to that extent, I would say that JNU is a good university and the way we have handled those issues (violence in campus) also, I would say good work was done,'' he said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has long been considered a citadel of the Left and student unions affiliated to it have mostly won student elections in the campus.

The BJP and Hindutva groups, including RSS' student wing ABVP, have often claimed that groups with ''anti-national'' sentiments have found support from the Left-affiliated groups in the campus. There have been violent clashes between them at times in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have told Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of the British royal family, Buckingham Palace said.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that th...

Make or break for Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City eager to reclaim top spot

Jamshedpur FC need nothing less than a win while Mumbai City FC would look to jump to the top spot with a victory when the two sides face each other in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.In fact, Jamshedpur have to win the remain...

IED might have been used in attack on Bengal minister: Official

An improvised explosive deviceIED might have been used in the attack on West Bengalminister Jakir Hossain, a senior official of the CriminalInvestigation Department said on Friday.Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was injuredin the...

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made their final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.Harry and Meghan, who announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021