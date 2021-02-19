Harsh Chauhan appointed chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes

Almost a year after the post of chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes fell vacant, the government on Friday appointed Harsh Chauhan as its chairperson.

Chauhan is associated with Indore-based RSS affiliate Janjati Suraksha Manch.

The chairperson, vice-chairperson and members of the NCST are appointed by the President for three years from the date of assumption of charge.

The chairperson has the rank of Union Cabinet minister and the vice-chairperson that of minister of state. Members have the rank of secretary to the government of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)