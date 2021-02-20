Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 00:35 IST
Delhi's Transport dept working on digitalisation to bring almost all its services online: Officials

The Transport department of the Delhi government is working on digitalisation to bring almost all of its services online in the coming months, officials said on Friday.

Beginning from March, 68 of 70 services of the department will be made available on its website for online applications, a senior officer said.

''The services to be first made online will include those related with driving licence and registration certificates such as duplicate copies, change in address, international driving permit and transfer of ownership. Other services will be gradually made online in a phased manner in the coming months,'' the officer said.

Once the services are made available online, vehicle owners will have to visit motor licensing and transport authority offices only for driving tests and vehicle fitness tests, the officials said.

Majority of transactions at the Transport department offices are related with driving licence and registration certificates (RCs). In 2019, driving licence-related transactions numbered over 10 lakh, while nearly 13 lakh were those related with RCs, they said.

The department is also working to authorise heads of universities, colleges and other educational institutions to issue learning licences to their students, the officials said.

''All these efforts to bring transport-related services will cut a lot of hassle for both the public and the department, saving time and money,'' said another officer of the department.

The department has already started contactless ticketing in public transport buses through trial of the 'Chartr' app that can now also be used to get passes.

