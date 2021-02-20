R Day violence accused calls public meeting next week in Bathinda

A gangster-turned-activist, wanted by the Delhi police for allegedly perpetrating violence in the national capital on Republic Day, has called for a public meeting in Bathinda on February 23 in support of farmers' stir.

In a video that appeared on social media on Saturday, Lakha Sidhana appealed to people to participate in his programme in a large number.

Sidhana is wanted by the Delhi police for his alleged role in the Republic Day violence in the national capital where a large number of farmers had broken barriers to reach the Red Fort.

"We have been agitating for the last seven months. Now, this stir is at its peak and in this connection, we are holding a big programme in village Mehraj in district Bathinda on February 23," Sidhana said in the video.

"I appeal to all Punjabis living in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to participate in lakhs so that the Central government comes to know that youth are not dejected, broken, but are ready and will fight for their rights till last breath," he stated.

Sidhana, who was once a dreaded gangster, had several cases registered against him in Punjab and was jailed many times.

He had even unsuccessfully contested the 2012 assembly polls.

