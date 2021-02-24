Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:28 IST
SKF India launches scholarships for over 100 underprivileged meritorious girls
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Auto and industrial bearings manufacturer SKF India on Wednesday announced a scholarship program for over 100 underprivileged meritorious girls, who have scored over 80 percent marks in their SSC exams.

The program, first launched in 2017, is open to girls from Marathwada region in western Maharashtra, Chikkaballapur and Chamarajanagar region in Karnataka, SKF India said in a release. Launched in partnership with Grameen Shamika Pratishtan, and Prerana, the local NGOs in these regions, the program aims to provide support to all these girls so that they can achieve their educational and career dreams, it said. Targeted at girls pursuing various professional courses such as medical, engineering and CA, among others, the scholarship fund can be utilized for covering expenses such as government college fees, hostel accommodation charges, mess fees, transport, stationery and other related costs, the company said in the release. "Education can be a driving force for social change and can help young children realise their true potential... Over the last four years, some of these girls have found their calling as future doctors and engineers, and nothing makes us happier than to have played a role in their journey,'' said Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India. The objective of this program is to extend educational support for deserving girls from economically weaker sections of society to break the barriers of financial constraints and educate them to become self-reliant.

The girls are selected based on merit and a stringent selection process which includes written exams, interviews, and house visits. The program also offers holistic development, including workshops on life skills, career guidance, physical and mental health, and regular mentoring from SKF to help the students work through their academic and personal problems.

According to the company, over 260 girls from these two regions have benefited since the launch of the program four years ago.

The program supports girl child with a family annual income below Rs 1.5 lakh, it said.

