Left Menu

IIM Raipur and The Second Wind (TSW) launch ‘Senior Management Programme’

This programme is designed for professionals who play a managerial role in their organisation and are eyeing their successful journey up the corporate ladder.This programme has a niftily balanced mix of online classroom learning buttressed by in-person experiences on campus.Taught by IIM Raipurs top-ranked faculty, TSW brings forth thisExecutive Senior Management Programme, enablingprofessionals to earn the prestigious certificate from IIM Raipur while still being able to work.

PTI | India | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:13 IST
IIM Raipur and The Second Wind (TSW) launch ‘Senior Management Programme’

• One-year program designed to make managers perceive the need for and effect transformative changes in their organisations India 24-02-2021: Admissions are open for The IIM Raipur and The Second Wind’s (TSW) one-year Senior Management Programme, to train executives in formulating leading growth strategies in their organisation. This programme is designed for professionals who play a managerial role in their organisation and are eyeing their successful journey up the corporate ladder.

This programme has a niftily balanced mix of online classroom learning buttressed by in-person experiences on campus.Taught by IIM Raipur’s top-ranked faculty, TSW brings forth thisExecutive Senior Management Programme, enablingprofessionals to earn the prestigious certificate from IIM Raipur while still being able to work. The in-campus module is designed to allow learners to steep themselves in the rich IIM Raipur campus experience.

''India’s dynamic markethas created a unique set of challenges and growth opportunities,'' said Prof. Bharat Bhasker Director, IIM Raipur, speaking on the occasion of the launch. ''This course teaches executives to design and execute effective strategies, nurture high-performance teams, and establish a network of peers that will help them generate both short-term and long-term success in their organizations.'' Commenting on the programme,Mr. Anish Srikrishna, CEO – TimesProfessional Learning said, “This programme aims to fill an important gap in the learning journey of a middle manager. For those who have entered the professional workplace immediately after graduation, it becomes imperative that they grasp the basics of management thinking and internalise specific tools and frameworks as they transition to more and more challenging roles of managing people and teams. This unique programme is offered over a span of 12 calendar months, with intensive classroom and online inputs by IIM Raipur’s experienced faculty and delivered over our state-of-the-art platform.” The programme deals with senior management's role in keeping a team focused and motivated. It requires skills related to effective communication, strategic thinking, negotiation skills, organizational psychology &behaviour and team management. Hence, it's crucial to have the right blend of soft skills and a strategic mindset to achieve specific performance wins, organization-wide.

The Senior Management Program is open to any graduate from a recognized university with a minimum of tenyearsunder their belt. Admissions to the course are now open. The last date to fill the admission form is 30th May 2021. Classes begin on 19thJune 2021.

About IIM Raipur Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has been set up by the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resources Development in 2010 at Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. The Institute believes in preparing ethical leaders who are not only committed to business, commerce and industry but are also socially conscious towards their contribution towards nation-building and bringing in name and fame for the nation globally. The Government of Chhattisgarh has allotted over 200 acres of land for the IIM Raipur campus in Atal Nagar. The new campus is a state-of-the-art campus presenting a blissful mix of modern architecture, culture and the heritage of Chhattisgarh. AboutThe Second Wind (TSW) The Second Wind (TSW) is an initiative by Times Professional Learning for working professionals who are keen to hone their skills to add value to their work for a more rewarding career. TSW’s passion for excellence and a brief that “Executive Education Empowers” works hand-in-hand with the organisation’s aim to impart knowledge to business professionals nationwide PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece to continue Athens lockdown as COVID cases rise

Greece will not be able to lift lockdown restrictions in the wider Athens area on March 1 as previously planned, following a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.Athens metropolitan ...

Banijay Asia, NBCUniversal Formats ink co-production deal

Production banner Banijay Asia and NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group, have signed a co-production deal to create Indian versions of popular shows like Suits, House and Saturday Night Live.As part of the agreement, B...

Spain plans 11-billion-euro direct aid package to help COVID-hit companies

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an extra 11 billion euro 13.4 billion package on Wednesday to help Spains small and mid-sized companies and the self-employed cope with the economic crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. He gave ...

Maritime India Summit 2021 to be held to promote investment in sector

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is organizing Maritime India Summit 2021 on a virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in, from 2nd March to 4th March 2021, to promote both international and domestic investment in the Ports and Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021