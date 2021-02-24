IIM Raipur and The Second Wind (TSW) launch ‘Senior Management Programme’

• One-year program designed to make managers perceive the need for and effect transformative changes in their organisations India 24-02-2021: Admissions are open for The IIM Raipur and The Second Wind’s (TSW) one-year Senior Management Programme, to train executives in formulating leading growth strategies in their organisation. This programme is designed for professionals who play a managerial role in their organisation and are eyeing their successful journey up the corporate ladder.

This programme has a niftily balanced mix of online classroom learning buttressed by in-person experiences on campus.Taught by IIM Raipur’s top-ranked faculty, TSW brings forth thisExecutive Senior Management Programme, enablingprofessionals to earn the prestigious certificate from IIM Raipur while still being able to work. The in-campus module is designed to allow learners to steep themselves in the rich IIM Raipur campus experience.

''India’s dynamic markethas created a unique set of challenges and growth opportunities,'' said Prof. Bharat Bhasker Director, IIM Raipur, speaking on the occasion of the launch. ''This course teaches executives to design and execute effective strategies, nurture high-performance teams, and establish a network of peers that will help them generate both short-term and long-term success in their organizations.'' Commenting on the programme,Mr. Anish Srikrishna, CEO – TimesProfessional Learning said, “This programme aims to fill an important gap in the learning journey of a middle manager. For those who have entered the professional workplace immediately after graduation, it becomes imperative that they grasp the basics of management thinking and internalise specific tools and frameworks as they transition to more and more challenging roles of managing people and teams. This unique programme is offered over a span of 12 calendar months, with intensive classroom and online inputs by IIM Raipur’s experienced faculty and delivered over our state-of-the-art platform.” The programme deals with senior management's role in keeping a team focused and motivated. It requires skills related to effective communication, strategic thinking, negotiation skills, organizational psychology &behaviour and team management. Hence, it's crucial to have the right blend of soft skills and a strategic mindset to achieve specific performance wins, organization-wide.

The Senior Management Program is open to any graduate from a recognized university with a minimum of tenyearsunder their belt. Admissions to the course are now open. The last date to fill the admission form is 30th May 2021. Classes begin on 19thJune 2021.

About IIM Raipur Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has been set up by the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resources Development in 2010 at Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. The Institute believes in preparing ethical leaders who are not only committed to business, commerce and industry but are also socially conscious towards their contribution towards nation-building and bringing in name and fame for the nation globally. The Government of Chhattisgarh has allotted over 200 acres of land for the IIM Raipur campus in Atal Nagar. The new campus is a state-of-the-art campus presenting a blissful mix of modern architecture, culture and the heritage of Chhattisgarh. AboutThe Second Wind (TSW) The Second Wind (TSW) is an initiative by Times Professional Learning for working professionals who are keen to hone their skills to add value to their work for a more rewarding career. TSW’s passion for excellence and a brief that “Executive Education Empowers” works hand-in-hand with the organisation’s aim to impart knowledge to business professionals nationwide PWR PWR

